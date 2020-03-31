Probe ordered into shooting of teenager in Kenya during coronavirus curfew

In tonight’s edition: Kenya’s strict curfew is blamed for the death of a 13 year old boy. Ethiopia defers landmark August vote due to coronavirus and South Africa South sends testing teams into townships to contain spreading of the virus.

