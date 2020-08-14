-
Project Force: Battle for resources in the eastern Mediterranean
Tensions are mounting in the eastern Mediterranean between countries vying for the vast deposits of natural gas that have been discovered there.
The potential for military action is rising as neighbours forge new alliances and, in some cases, make old wounds worse in the regional scramble to secure energy rights for this century and beyond.
Al Jazeera’s Charlie Angela reports.
