Project in Russia spreads passion for books amid lockdown

Lockdowns in Russia are hitting book publishers hard.

Shops are shut and publishing houses are facing bankruptcy.

But some young children are getting around the coronavirus lockdown restrictions thanks to a project aimed at spreading the love of reading books.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta reports.

