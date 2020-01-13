Promise of change: Hong Kong councillors begin new term

Protests in Hong Kong have entered their seventh month. While there is no sign of a thaw, one thing has changed – district councils.

The landslide victory of pro-democracy candidates in November in Hong Kong brought many young and inexperienced councillors to the scene.

While their positions are mostly advisory roles, many believe they can still bring about political change.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Hong Kong.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#HongKong #HongKongProtests #AljazeeraEnglish