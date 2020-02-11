Share
Protesters clash with security forces in Lebanon ahead of Cabinet vote of confidence

Clashes broke out Tuesday between Lebanese protesters and security forces near the parliament building in central Beirut, where the new Cabinet is scheduled to submit its policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence.

