Protesters destroy Ivory Coast coronavirus testing centre

Protesters in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan have torn down a coronavirus testing facility, afraid that they might contract the disease.

The Ivory Coast has reported more than 300 infections and has imposed a nationwide curfew since March 23.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports

