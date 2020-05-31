Protesters gather internationally to show solidarity with George Floyd

Protesters gathered across Europe on Saturday May 30 to show their solidarity with George Floyd, the black man killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en