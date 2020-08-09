-
Protesters in Israel demand PM Netanyahu resign | DW News
In Israel, protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu show no sign of dying down. For weeks, demonstrators have been taking to the streets demanding Netanyahu resign over alleged corruption and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. DW’s Tania Krämer joined protesters in Jerusalem who say the long-term Prime Minister must go.
