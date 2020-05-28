Share
Protesters in US city of Minneapolis call for arrest of police who killed a black man

11 hours ago

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday for a second night of protests over the killing in the US city of Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man by a policeman who held him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

