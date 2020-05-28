-
‘Find and isolate’: Dedicated unit to track and quarantine suspected infections in France - 7 hours ago
-
Europe’s recovery: Brussels unveils an ambitious €750 billion long-term aid package - 7 hours ago
-
Test and trace: Europe counting on tracking apps to lead the way out of lockdown - 7 hours ago
-
Crisis management: Angela Merkel outlines plans for presidency of the council of the EU - 7 hours ago
-
EU leadership poll: Merkel and Conte lauded, Macron panned for response - 7 hours ago
-
George Floyd death: Pressure mounts for US officers to be charged - 8 hours ago
-
European Union unveils $824bn coronavirus recovery plan - 8 hours ago
-
Could Britain run out of essential workers? - 9 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: Test and trace system kicks off in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 9 hours ago
-
Ali Ismael: Egypt’s Musical Maestro | Al Jazeera World - 9 hours ago
Protesters in US city of Minneapolis call for arrest of police who killed a black man
Demonstrators gathered Wednesday for a second night of protests over the killing in the US city of Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man by a policeman who held him to the ground with a knee on his neck.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en