Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

Determined to carry their fight into the new year, protesters kicked 2020 off with a march from the city’s central park.

Thousands of demonstrators, mostly dressed in signature black attire, started out peacefully along the six-lane main road from Victoria Park to the downtown business district.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn has more from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#ALJazeeraEnglish #Iraq