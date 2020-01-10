Share
Protesters rally against the Australian government’s inaction on the bushfire crisis

60 mins ago

The sacking of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as well as funding for firefighters, better disaster relief, protection for indigineous communities and a transition to renewable energy are just some of the reasons why so many people are protesting in cities across Australia. Peter O’Brien has the latest.

