Protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

Dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

Witnesses reported smoke rising from inside the compound and said they saw at least three US soldiers on the roof of the main building inside the embassy.

The protest is in retaliation for Sunday’s US air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed Shia group in Iraq.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan has more.

