Protesters stormed the stage as candidate Joe Biden spoke to supporters

Protesters briefly interrupted Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday celebratory remarks to supporters in Los Angeles.

Women holding signs reading “Let Dairy Die” stormed the podium where Biden was speaking, flanked by his wife and sister. Biden moved to the side as security removed the women.

