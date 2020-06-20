Share
Protesters topple Washington DC’s only Confederate statue after Juneteenth rallies

7 hours ago

Protesters in Washington toppled a statue of a Confederate general late Friday, after nationwide rallies to demand racial justice on a day heavy with symbolism—the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

