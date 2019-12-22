Protests continue in Pakistan in support of Kashmir

India divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two new federally-administered territories last month.

Pakistani political party Jamaat-e-Islami has mobilised support over the past two weeks to highlight what it says is a forgotten issue.

The poor state of the Kashmiri economy is also a major concern for the party.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports that Pakistanis nationwide are showing solidarity with Kashmir.

