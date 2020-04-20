Protests flare in US, coronavirus toll tops 40,000

President Donald Trump is being accused of making “dangerous” statements as the death toll from coronavirus tops 40,000 in the United States.

Many Democratic and Republican state governors insist they are not ready to lift restrictions, but Trump remains optimistic antibody testing will help get people back to work.

Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, in the US state of Florida.

