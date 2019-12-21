Share
0 0 0 0

Protests flare over India’s citizenship law, with death toll up to at least 17

46 mins ago

Three people were killed Saturday during clashes between demonstrators and police in northern India, raising the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to at least 17.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment