Protests force Canadian Railway to close its eastern network

The Canadian National Railway or CN Rail has announced it would shut its eastern network after indigenous-led demonstrators blocked rail lines for days.

The decision has forced the cancellation of nearly all passenger train services nationwide.

The protests are against the construction of a pipeline through an indigenous group’s traditional lands.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

