Protests force Canadian Railway to close its eastern network

28 mins ago

The Canadian National Railway or CN Rail has announced it would shut its eastern network after indigenous-led demonstrators blocked rail lines for days.
The decision has forced the cancellation of nearly all passenger train services nationwide.
The protests are against the construction of a pipeline through an indigenous group’s traditional lands.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports.

