Protests in Guinea on President Alpha Conde’s bid to extend term

Hundreds of thousands of protesters in Guinea are expected to take to the streets again over President Alpha Conde’s proposal to hold a referendum to change the constitution.

They are angry because Conde wants to change the constitution to allow him to govern beyond his final, second term.

Opposition parties have threatened to boycott the vote.

More than 30 people have died since demonstrations began in October.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

