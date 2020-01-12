Protests in Tehran after Iran admits shooting down plane

Iranians are angry at their government for denying that a Ukrainian passenger plane carrying 176 people had been shot down by an Iranian missile.

They chanted anti-government slogans and demanded that those responsible for the incident be brought to justice.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran, Iran.

