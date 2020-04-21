Protests in Washington, Colorado against US coronavirus curbs

Frustrations over lockdown measures have spilled into the streets in the United States, with some people defying official advice against joining protests.

They are demanding an end to the restrictions, but many are concerned the country is not ready.

Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher reports.

