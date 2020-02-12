Protests rock Beirut as government wins confidence vote

Hundreds are injured outside of Lebanon’s parliament as the country’s new government won a vote of government. Protesters were trying to block the session and prevent MPs from reaching the heavily barricaded building. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he was “going to figure out plans to help the poorest in society” and also implement “painful” measures to revive the economy.

