Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 5 hours ago
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 6 hours ago
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 7 hours ago
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 7 hours ago
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 7 hours ago
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 7 hours ago
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 8 hours ago
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 8 hours ago
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 9 hours ago
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody
Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota.
