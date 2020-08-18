Share
PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final

Paris football fans are gearing up for the semi-final between PSG and German club Leipzig, in Lisbon, with both clubs vying for their first appearance at a Champions League final. For the first time this year, due to coronavirus fears the tournament is playing its quarter- and semi-final rounds as a straight knockout.

