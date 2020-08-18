PSG readies to face Leipzig in high-stakes semi-final

Paris football fans are gearing up for the semi-final between PSG and German club Leipzig, in Lisbon, with both clubs vying for their first appearance at a Champions League final. For the first time this year, due to coronavirus fears the tournament is playing its quarter- and semi-final rounds as a straight knockout.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en