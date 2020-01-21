Psychologists who designed CIA torture to testify at Guantanamo

Two psychologists who developed the CIA’s programme to torture those accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks are to give evidence this week at a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay.

It will be their first time testifying in an open court about the so-called “enhanced interrogation” which included techniques such as waterboarding.

The alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who was waterboarded repeatedly at Guantanamo, is likely to be present in court.

Al Jazeera’s Rosalind Jordan reports.

