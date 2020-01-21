-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Psychologists who designed CIA torture to testify at Guantanamo
Two psychologists who developed the CIA’s programme to torture those accused of plotting the 9/11 attacks are to give evidence this week at a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay.
It will be their first time testifying in an open court about the so-called “enhanced interrogation” which included techniques such as waterboarding.
The alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed who was waterboarded repeatedly at Guantanamo, is likely to be present in court.
Al Jazeera’s Rosalind Jordan reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #CIA #September11