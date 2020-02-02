PTM explained: What’s next for Pakistan’s Pashtun rights movement?

Manzoor Pashteen is the face of the growing Pashtun rights movement in Pakistan that is daring to challenge the country’s powerful military. Officials have arrested him on conspiracy and sedition charges. Pashteen has accused security forces of widespread abuse against the ethnic Pashtun minority under the pretext of its war on terror. His group has accused the military of extrajudicial killings and thousands of disappearances. He says, that as the army has battled Islamist militants, it has unfairly targeted Pashtuns in the country’s northwest. In just the two years of his activism, Pashteen has seen his movement grow across the country. The military has imposed a strict media blackout on the group. But their peaceful protests still draw tens of thousands of people.

