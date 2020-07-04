Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopen in England – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas in England are opening their doors for the first time in three months after a major relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Businesses reopening on Saturday must observe strict social distancing rules.

As measures eased, Boris Johnson urged people to act responsibly, while the government’s scientific advisers said the latest step was not “risk-free”.

The health secretary has warned those who get carried away could be jailed.

It’s Saturday 4 July 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.

