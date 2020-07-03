-
Pubs, restaurants & hair salons reopening in England from 4 July - 14 hours ago
-
Americans to mark Independence Day amid rising coronavirus infections - 14 hours ago
-
Rising global infections: Cases continue to rise in the United States, Brazil and India - 14 hours ago
-
‘You can leave your mask on’: Nudists adapt to Covid times - 14 hours ago
-
England to halt quarantine for dozens of nations – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Coronavirus cases in India pass 600,000 | Covid Update - 18 hours ago
-
US new single-day Covid-19 cases hit new worldwide record of over 55,000 - 18 hours ago
-
Turkish court opens trial of Saudi officials in killing of journalist Khashoggi - 18 hours ago
-
Rare leopard seal becomes Mar del Plata beach star - 19 hours ago
-
France: CGT union holds demo amid planned Airbus firings - 19 hours ago
Pubs, restaurants & hair salons reopening in England from 4 July
A big weekend is expected for business owners across much of England as additional trading restrictions are lifted. For almost four months, pubs, restaurants and entertainment venues were forced to close because of Covid-19 restrictions.
Euronews Reporter Trent Murray has been in central London speaking to business owners about what changes will take place tomorrow.
