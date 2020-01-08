-
Puerto Rico earthquake: At least 1 dead, island without power
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern coast of the US territory of Puerto Rico.
One person was killed and eight others injured after it hit, making houses collapse, destroying a popular tourist landmark and leaving the island without power, officials said. Residents reported feeling several powerful aftershocks.
Hurricane Maria battered Puerto Rico two years ago, and this latest disaster will put pressure on its already fragile infrastructure as rescue workers rush to help the needy.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports.
