-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Puerto Rico: One dead, at least eight injured in earthquakes
Earthquakes and tremors that rocked Puerto Rico recently, left one person dead and at least eight injured, with locals staying alert, as footage from several cities filmed on Tuesday shows.
After the 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday and the 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, Yauco resident, Sandra Lugo Camacho said they are in “a serious trouble” and that the “intensity of the telluric movements is worrisome.”
Yauco Police Officer, Angel Rodriguez, said the risk has not yet disappeared.
In the city of Guanica, police lieutenant Cesar Omar Quinones confirmed most of the collapses were caused by the 6.4 earthquake.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200107 065
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly