Puerto Rico: One dead, at least eight injured in earthquakes

Earthquakes and tremors that rocked Puerto Rico recently, left one person dead and at least eight injured, with locals staying alert, as footage from several cities filmed on Tuesday shows.

After the 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday and the 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday, Yauco resident, Sandra Lugo Camacho said they are in “a serious trouble” and that the “intensity of the telluric movements is worrisome.”

Yauco Police Officer, Angel Rodriguez, said the risk has not yet disappeared.

In the city of Guanica, police lieutenant Cesar Omar Quinones confirmed most of the collapses were caused by the 6.4 earthquake.

