Pumas on the streets of Santiago: Wildlife takes to cities amid coronavirus lockdown

13 mins ago

For the second time in a little over a week, a wild puma was spotted roaming the streets of the Chilean capital Santiago on Wednesday night. With the city under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, wildlife experts say the animals are taking advantage of the empty streets to search for food.

