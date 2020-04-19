-
Pussy Riot activist charged with impersonating police officer, violating coronavirus lockdown
Mandatory courtesy to: Russia’s Interior Ministry
Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov has been detained in Moscow for impersonating a police officer and violating the coronavirus self-isolation regime.
CCTV footage released by the Moscow police on Friday shows Verzilov in police uniform dancing on the streets and being filmed by a group of people.
The activist was interrogated on Friday and charged with two administrative offences.
Strict self-isolation regime was introduced in Moscow amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30. Under the measures, people are only allowed to leave home to buy food or medicine as well as to walk pets at a distance not exceeding 100 meters (328 ft) from the place of residence.
Video ID: 20200417-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200417-020
Contact: [email protected]
