Pussy Riot activist charged with impersonating police officer, violating coronavirus lockdown

Pussy Riot activist Pyotr Verzilov has been detained in Moscow for impersonating a police officer and violating the coronavirus self-isolation regime.

CCTV footage released by the Moscow police on Friday shows Verzilov in police uniform dancing on the streets and being filmed by a group of people.

The activist was interrogated on Friday and charged with two administrative offences.

Strict self-isolation regime was introduced in Moscow amid the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30. Under the measures, people are only allowed to leave home to buy food or medicine as well as to walk pets at a distance not exceeding 100 meters (328 ft) from the place of residence.

