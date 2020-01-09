Share
0 0 0 0

Putin and Erdogan call for Libya ceasefire

about 1 hour ago

Turkey and Russia have called for a ceasefire in Libya, to be implemented by this Sunday.
The announcement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to inaugurate a pipeline in Istanbul.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Istanbul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#LibyaConflict #LibyaCeasefire #AljazeeraEnglish

Leave a Comment