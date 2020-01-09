Putin and Erdogan call for Libya ceasefire

Turkey and Russia have called for a ceasefire in Libya, to be implemented by this Sunday.

The announcement came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to inaugurate a pipeline in Istanbul.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Istanbul.

