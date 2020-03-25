Putin delays vote enabling him to stay in power due to coronavirus crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday postponed a nationwide vote on proposed constitutional amendments that would allow him to seek another term in power. Robert Parsons, France 24 Chief Foreign Editor, tells us more.

