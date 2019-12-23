-
Putin opens railway bridge connecting Russia and Crimea | DW News
Russia has officially launched direct passenger train service to the annexed territory of Crimea, using a rail route that bypasses mainland Ukraine. People can now travel from Saint Petersburg southward toward the Crimean city of Sevastopol. The journey lasts 44 hours and crosses the Crimean Bridge, which Moscow is accused of building illegally over the Strait of Kerch. Russian President Vladimir Putin rode along a section of the railway route on Monday to inaugurate the railway. Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that’s drawn international condemnation. The new train route is seen as a fresh step to cement Russia’s grip on the region.
