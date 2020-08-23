Share
0 0 0 0

‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter

12 hours ago

Doctors in Berlin are trying to save the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He arrived in Germany from Siberia, two days after becoming seriously ill on a flight in Russia. His supporters allege he was poisoned. DW spoke with Zhanna Nemtsova about the Navalny case. She is a former DW journalist, and cofounder of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, named after her father, Boris Nemtsov, the Russian opposition politician who was assassinated in 2015 on a bridge in Moscow.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Navalny #Putin #Russia

Leave a Comment