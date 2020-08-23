‘Putin politically responsible for Navalny’s poisoning’ | Interview with Boris Nemtsov’s daughter

-
Doctors in Berlin are trying to save the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He arrived in Germany from Siberia, two days after becoming seriously ill on a flight in Russia. His supporters allege he was poisoned. DW spoke with Zhanna Nemtsova about the Navalny case. She is a former DW journalist, and cofounder of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, named after her father, Boris Nemtsov, the Russian opposition politician who was assassinated in 2015 on a bridge in Moscow.
