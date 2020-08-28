Putin: Russian forces ready to enter Belarus to end protests

The head of NATO, as well as Poland’s prime minister, have urged Russia not to meddle in the crisis in Belarus.

That is after President Vladimir Putin sent his clearest signal yet that he is prepared to send in Russian forces against opposition protesters.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

