Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’

35 mins ago

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

