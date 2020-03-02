Share
‘Putin will never accept al-Assad’s defeat in the region’

Former Head of the French UN Military Mission, Dominique Trinquand gives his views on the outcome of the Turkey-Syria conflict ahead of talks between Erdogan and Putin in Moscow on Thursday.

