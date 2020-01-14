Share
‘Pyrocumulonimbus contributed massive amounts of charcoal and carbon to the stratosphere’

2 hours ago

Local population is ‘facing conditions that have no historical precedent’, says ecologist Mark Graham as we discuss the important role of volunteering firefighters. It is not yet sure what the impact of such fires will have on the climate system, he says, but there will be one as the fires led ‘hundreds of billions of tones of carbon to our atmosphere.’

