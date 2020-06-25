Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs as part of €9 billion pandemic cost-cutting plan

The Australian airline Qantas is cutting 6,000 jobs and placing another 15,000 staff on extended furlough as part of a massive restructuring plan. The carrier is grounding 100 of its planes for at least a year, and does not expect international travel to resume in a significant way until mid-2021. Meanwhile, shareholders in Germany’s Lufthansa are voting today on its €9 billion government bailout, which will see 22,000 staff depart the airline. Shares in the company jumped at the beginning of trading on Thursday after its biggest shareholder agreed to support the deal.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en