Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs as part of €9 billion pandemic cost-cutting plan
The Australian airline Qantas is cutting 6,000 jobs and placing another 15,000 staff on extended furlough as part of a massive restructuring plan. The carrier is grounding 100 of its planes for at least a year, and does not expect international travel to resume in a significant way until mid-2021. Meanwhile, shareholders in Germany’s Lufthansa are voting today on its €9 billion government bailout, which will see 22,000 staff depart the airline. Shares in the company jumped at the beginning of trading on Thursday after its biggest shareholder agreed to support the deal.
