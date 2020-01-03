Qassem Soleimani killing: Is Trump ready to withdraw troops from Iraq?

Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani has been killed in US air raids in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

Ramifications are being felt across the region, Iraq’s Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi says the US attack will lead to a devastating war.

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, joins us in the studio to discuss the latest updates.

