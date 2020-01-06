Qassem Soleimani represented a ‘culture that cannot be assassinated’

IN THE PAPERS, January 6, 2020: We take a look at various reactions in the Iranian papers to the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We also look at how the Lebanese and Israeli press have reacted to the escalation between the US and Iran. We then turn to Venezuela, to look at how local and US outlets have depicted the controversial vote which saw Juan Guaido lose control of the National Assembly.

