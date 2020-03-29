Qatar Airways launches campaign to take stranded travellers home

The airline and tourism industries were among the first economic casualties of the coronavirus pandemic.

And as countries continue to impose restrictions, many airlines have drastically cut their passenger flights.

Some carriers, including the Dubai-based Emirates and Turkish Airlines, have suspended all services.

But Qatar Airways is still flying and has launched a campaign that promises to take stranded travellers home.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar al-Baker talks to Al Jazeera.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus