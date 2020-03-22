Qatar bans public gatherings to contain COVID-19

Qatar’s government has banned all forms of gatherings in public spaces such as its corniche, parks and beaches.

The move is part of its effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and follows the closure of restaurants and cafes for dining.

The Gulf country has recorded almost 500 cases of infection among mostly migrant workers.

