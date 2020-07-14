Qatar blockade: ICJ due to rule on airspace rights dispute

It has been more than three years since four Arab states imposed a land, sea and air embargo on Qatar.

Qatar’s legal bid to remove the air blockade now hinges on a ruling by the International Court of Justice, due on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra reports.

