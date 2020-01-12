Qatar calls for peaceful solution between US and Iran

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is the first national leader to visit the Iranian capital since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the United States.

The leader met President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian leaders.

Qatar has called for a peaceful solution to regional tensions.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.

Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst, Marwan Bishara, dissects the meeting.

