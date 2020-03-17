-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Qatar: Doha resembles ghost town amid coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Near-empty streets, parks, markets and tourist sites could be seen throughout Doha on Tuesday, after the government announced numerous lockdown measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Footage highlights the ghost-town-like situation in the Qatari capital.
All mosques have also been closed to protect locals from infection, especially during the popular Friday prayers, although the call to prayer will still sound.
The measures were announced after the Ministry of Health also confirmed on Monday that it had recorded 38 new cases of the virus, bringing the total up to 439 confirmed cases.
On Sunday Qatar decided to stop all incoming flights to Doha starting from Wednesday, March 18 for a minimum and extendable period of 14 days, excluding air cargo and the repatriation of Qataris who are currently abroad. Hamad International Airport is one of the busiest in the region, with 39 million passengers using the airport in 2019.
All public transportation has been stopped and all workers over the age of 55, pregnant women and those with diseases such as diabetes and heart disease have been told to stay home and work remotely. All schools are now operating remotely; the same goes for universities.
Video ID: 20200317-052
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-052
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly