Qatar: Doha resembles ghost town amid coronavirus lockdown

Near-empty streets, parks, markets and tourist sites could be seen throughout Doha on Tuesday, after the government announced numerous lockdown measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Footage highlights the ghost-town-like situation in the Qatari capital.

All mosques have also been closed to protect locals from infection, especially during the popular Friday prayers, although the call to prayer will still sound.

The measures were announced after the Ministry of Health also confirmed on Monday that it had recorded 38 new cases of the virus, bringing the total up to 439 confirmed cases.

On Sunday Qatar decided to stop all incoming flights to Doha starting from Wednesday, March 18 for a minimum and extendable period of 14 days, excluding air cargo and the repatriation of Qataris who are currently abroad. Hamad International Airport is one of the busiest in the region, with 39 million passengers using the airport in 2019.

All public transportation has been stopped and all workers over the age of 55, pregnant women and those with diseases such as diabetes and heart disease have been told to stay home and work remotely. All schools are now operating remotely; the same goes for universities.

