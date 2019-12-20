-
Qatar: FIFA’s Infantino praises pace of work on World Cup 22’ infrastructure
Mandatory credit: FIFA Media
The President of FIFA Gianni Infantino discussed Qatar’s preparations to host the 2022 World Cup and developments in women’s football while speaking in Doha on Friday – the eve of the Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo.
“Well, I am very, very happy with what I see, with what I have seen in this club world cup, with the state of preparation for the World Cup in 2020,” Infantino said. “The state of advancement of work which we can see in Qatar is unique. I mean, I’ve never been in a country which has never been organising an event, including Austria and Switzerland for the Euros, which had the stadiums and infrastructure ready two years in advance.”
The question of Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup has been a focal point as soaring summer temperatures have forced the organisers to hold the World Cup in November and December instead of the traditional May, June, July timeframe.
Moreover, workers’ rights in Qatar have come under severe scrutiny and rights organisations will be questioning at what cost Qatar’s rapid development has come.
In addition to Qatar 2022, Infantino also spoke about potential developments in women’s football, saying there had been a proposal to effectively double the number of World Cups.
Infantino said the Woman’s World Cup “has such a big impact, a positive impact for the development of the women’s game.”
Infantino was speaking on the eve of the Club World Cup final which is set to take place between European champions Liverpool and Copa Libertadores holders Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha at 17:30 GMT.
