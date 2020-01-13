-
Qatari emir in Iran: ‘De-escalation’ the only way forward
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is the first national leader to visit the Iranian capital since the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani a little more than a week ago.
Sheikh Tamim said talks were the only way forward in the crisis between Iran and the US.
Protesters have come out onto the streets across Iran for a second day, after Iranian officials admitted the military accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner.
But there have also been rallies against the UK after Iran briefly arrested the British ambassador for attending what he described as a vigil for the people killed in the Ukraine plane crash.
Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Tehran.
